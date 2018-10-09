One of the areas that government has failed in is the area of land reform‚ African Rainbow Minerals chairman Patrice Motsepe said at the AgriSA congress in Pretoria on Tuesday.

"There have been failures in terms of the whole land reform process and this is the biggest reason‚ one of the major reasons‚ for the huge amount of unhappiness and alienation and exclusion that you find in the black community‚" he said.

Motsepe was the guest speaker at the congress‚ and his theme was how commercial agriculture can play a significant role in the future of South Africa.

Motsepe said those who had been watching the parliamentary discussions on land reform that had been taking place throughout the country would have seen the sense of exclusion felt by some of the participants.