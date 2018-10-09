South Africa

'Hyper-trauma': Another young life lost, more desperate pleas in gangland

09 October 2018 - 06:24 By Aron Hyman

A four-year-old child was one of the first people to see Gift of the Givers volunteer Ameerodien Noordien’s body lying on the ground with blood oozing from the gunshot wounds he sustained in a gang shooting on Friday.

“Our community is living in hyper-trauma! Children saw someone die in front of them on Friday and 24 hours later they were playing on the spot where they saw him get killed,” a young Hanover Park resident said.

Her voice was shaking as she pleaded with Police Minister Bheki Cele for help.

