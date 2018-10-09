K-word ‘racist’ Kessie Nair says his prosecution is a waste of time
Convicted fraudster Kessie Nair says that his criminal prosecution is a waste of time and the charge against him so banal that it is equivalent to urinating in public.
Nair penned an affidavit in support of his bid for bail on Tuesday which was read into the record by his attorney‚ Chris Gounden.
He went further‚ taking a swipe at investigating officer Ajith Lutchman‚ calling him a “sangoma psychiatrist”.
“He‚ Lutchman‚ is a police officer who is claiming to be a psychiatrist as he claims I am a danger to myself as well as my family. This sangoma psychiatrist must indicate to the court what mental condition I suffer from as there are over 450 conditions which fall under ‘mental illness’‚” he said.
He went on‚ saying that his prosecution was just an endeavour to please President Cyril Ramaphosa and by so doing‚ the police and the prosecutor in the matter were furthering their careers.
At the outset of his application for bail last week‚ the court heard that he had ostensibly been cast out by his family who testified in support of the state.
His brother said that the 60-year-old was not welcome in his home‚ and was also estranged from his wife and children who live in Johannesburg. His sanity was also called to question‚ with his family also supporting a state application to send him for a mental evaluation at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
Nair - who served six years in prison for corruption and claims to have once been a member of the notorious 26s prison gang - has been charged with seven counts of crimen injuria and two counts of incitement for his widely circulated racist rant on video and in social media posts.
In the video he calls for Ramaphosa to be charged for “defrauding this nation‚ for oppressing this nation‚ for high treason‚ for being the source [of] all crime and violence and poor healthcare and poverty in this so-called true democracy”.
In a written post‚ Nair says: “Let me go down in history‚ becoming the first and last man to have called [sic] the number one citizen‚ the state president” the k-word.
“Achieved my goal‚ now I’m ready to die‚ for my intended message is public knowledge.
“Tuma Mena [sic] [to] Westville Prison‚” he added.
His bail application continues.
A racist video posted by convicted Durban fraudster and former councillor Kessie Nair has gone viral. In the video Nair calls President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word.