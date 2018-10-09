Convicted fraudster Kessie Nair says that his criminal prosecution is a waste of time and the charge against him so banal that it is equivalent to urinating in public.

Nair penned an affidavit in support of his bid for bail on Tuesday which was read into the record by his attorney‚ Chris Gounden.

He went further‚ taking a swipe at investigating officer Ajith Lutchman‚ calling him a “sangoma psychiatrist”.

“He‚ Lutchman‚ is a police officer who is claiming to be a psychiatrist as he claims I am a danger to myself as well as my family. This sangoma psychiatrist must indicate to the court what mental condition I suffer from as there are over 450 conditions which fall under ‘mental illness’‚” he said.

He went on‚ saying that his prosecution was just an endeavour to please President Cyril Ramaphosa and by so doing‚ the police and the prosecutor in the matter were furthering their careers.