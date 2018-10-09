South Africa

Man critical after falling eight storeys

09 October 2018 - 16:16 By Timeslive
The man sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.
Image: ER24

A Johannesburg man‚ believed to be in his 40s‚ was critically injured on Tuesday afternoon when he fell eight storeys in a building in Sandton‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics had arrived on the scene to find another service already in attendance.

“On inspection‚ paramedics found the man lying on the floor surrounded by numerous onlookers.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.

“The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated‚ the man was transported to a private hospital in Sunninghill for urgent treatment‚” Meiring said‚ adding that the details surrounding the incident were not yet known.

