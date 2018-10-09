South Africa

Man lured‚ raped child while her mother was at church

09 October 2018 - 18:39 By Timeslive
A man who lured a seven-year-old girl to his house‚ while her mother was at church‚ and raped her was sentenced to 20 years in jail on Tuesday.

Sive Bakubaku‚ 30‚ was handed the sentence by the Tsomo Regional Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.

The child’s mother went to church on October 12‚ 2016‚ leaving the little girl playing with other children. Around noon‚ she was called by Bakubaku to go to his house.

“He put her on his bed and started to rape her. The rape was committed at Lambatha locality‚ Nqayi Village‚ Nqamakwe‚” said police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha.

“When the mother of the victim returned from church‚ the victim broke the silence and told her mother that she had been raped by the accused.”

Butterworth Cluster Commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu welcomed the sentence on Tuesday.

