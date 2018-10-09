"Get ready for your first cabinet meeting tomorrow."

This is how President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed his new finance minister to the crucial position on Tuesday‚ moments after Tito Mboweni‚ a former South African Reserve Bank governor‚ took his oath of office.

Mboweni became the sixth finance minister in the last five years after Nhlhanhla Nene resigned from the position on Tuesday morning following controversy over his apology for multiple meetings with the Gupta family at their private home in Saxonwold‚ Johannesburg.

Nene made the apology after detailing his meetings with the Guptas at the state capture commission of inquiry last week – until then‚ the meetings had remained secret.

He also came under pressure to step down after it emerged that his son may have derived financial benefit from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) at a time when he was the organisation’s chair.