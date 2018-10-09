South Africa

No more bag searches at Durban Woolworths stores

09 October 2018 - 17:28 By Lwandile Bhengu
A notice outside the Woolworths store in Durban's Musgrave Centre notifying shoppers that bag searches have been discontinued.
Image: Nokwanda Gumede

Retail giant Woolworths has discontinued bag searches at its KwaZulu-Natal stores.

This follows the arrest of 19 people who were linked to a series of bomb threats and the discovery of incendiary devices planted at several Woolworths stores in Durban in June.

The new security measures had included bag searches and scanning for all consumers entering their KZN stores.

“Following a thorough internal risk review‚ together with the recent arrest of the suspects behind the devices found in and around Durban‚ we have discontinued the search process for those entering our KZN stores‚” read a notice posted outside Woolworths Musgrave on Tuesday.

The retailer said however that it would still remain vigilant.

“We will continue to have visible uniformed security in the stores and continued vigilance from our store staff to ensure people and our customers’ safety and protection”.

READ MORE:

Durban ‘bomb’ suspects to remain in jail

The 19 people accused of orchestrating a bloody mosque attack and planting fire bombs around Durban were remanded in custody after a closed court ...
News
1 hour ago

KZN Woolwoths customers to be searched after spate of bomb threats

All Woolworths customers will be searched before entering stores in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 months ago

Police arrest man for failed De Deur mosque bombing - and are trying to link him to Durban devices

The Hawks are investigating whether a man arrested after the failed attack on Taqwa Mosque in De Deur‚ outside Vereeniging‚ on July 31 has links to ...
News
1 month ago

