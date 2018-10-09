No more bag searches at Durban Woolworths stores

Retail giant Woolworths has discontinued bag searches at its KwaZulu-Natal stores.

This follows the arrest of 19 people who were linked to a series of bomb threats and the discovery of incendiary devices planted at several Woolworths stores in Durban in June.

The new security measures had included bag searches and scanning for all consumers entering their KZN stores.

“Following a thorough internal risk review‚ together with the recent arrest of the suspects behind the devices found in and around Durban‚ we have discontinued the search process for those entering our KZN stores‚” read a notice posted outside Woolworths Musgrave on Tuesday.

The retailer said however that it would still remain vigilant.

“We will continue to have visible uniformed security in the stores and continued vigilance from our store staff to ensure people and our customers’ safety and protection”.