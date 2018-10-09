WATCH | Not again! Cape Town's cry of despair as more trains are torched

Speaking on the station concourse‚ Plato said the fact that attacks could repeatedly happen at the city's main rail hub showed that “our managerial systems are in tatters with regards to these issues”.

He added: “If rail transport collapses‚ a huge portion of our economy in the Western Cape will collapse.”

Herron said his calls on transport minister Blade Nzimande to declare a state of emergency concerning the sabotage and attacks on the passenger rail system had fallen on deaf ears.

“One must ask whether the minister is waiting for a complete collapse of our urban rail service before he will take action‚” he said. “We need minister Nzimande to act now. We need him to take extraordinary measures.