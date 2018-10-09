South Africa

Pilot dies in Limpopo light aircraft crash – second in two days

09 October 2018 - 12:35 By Timeslive
The pilot died after crashing his light plane around Enkelfontein farm in Limpopo on October 9 2018.
The pilot died after crashing his light plane around Enkelfontein farm in Limpopo on October 9 2018.
Image: Limpopo Saps

A pilot was killed in a light aircraft crash on Tuesday morning‚ Limpopo police said.

The pilot departed from Zwartwater farm to Gauteng province at 7.15am‚ said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"Within a few minutes after his departure‚ the aircraft lost control and its front end crashed to the ground in the bushes around Enkelfontein farm‚ killing the pilot instantly."

Ngoepe said he was identified by family as Koot Human Steyn‚ 54‚ from Zwartwater farm in the Tom Burke policing precinct outside Lephalale. The cause of the accident is still unknown at this stage.

An investigation is being handled by both the South African Police Service and the Civil Aviation Authority. This is the second light plane crash in as many days.

On Monday‚ a female pilot died when her aircraft crashed into a home in Vorna Valley in Midrand‚ also killing the gardener who was working on the property.

MORE:

‘I'm still shaking’ - Eyewitness describes the moment crashed plane flew just metres above his head

Stephanus Volschenk was driving in Midrand on Monday when‚ to his shock‚ a small aircraft flew just metres over his head.
News
22 hours ago

Neighbour offered solace to dying gardener struck in freak plane accident

A neighbour has described how she tried to provide solace to a dying gardener struck by a light aircraft that crashed into a residence in Vorna ...
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments

Dramatic footage filmed by a passenger shows how flames spewed from the engine of a vintage aircraft which shook violently moments before crashing at ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Women forcefully removed from Omotoso court appearance South Africa
  2. Indonesia tells Gift of the Givers to go home World
  3. WATCH | Hungry wild dogs catch five buffalo calves in feeding frenzy Sci-Tech
  4. Telkom Kenya holds talks over two submarine cable landing deals Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
X