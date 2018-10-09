A pilot was killed in a light aircraft crash on Tuesday morning‚ Limpopo police said.

The pilot departed from Zwartwater farm to Gauteng province at 7.15am‚ said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"Within a few minutes after his departure‚ the aircraft lost control and its front end crashed to the ground in the bushes around Enkelfontein farm‚ killing the pilot instantly."

Ngoepe said he was identified by family as Koot Human Steyn‚ 54‚ from Zwartwater farm in the Tom Burke policing precinct outside Lephalale. The cause of the accident is still unknown at this stage.

An investigation is being handled by both the South African Police Service and the Civil Aviation Authority. This is the second light plane crash in as many days.

On Monday‚ a female pilot died when her aircraft crashed into a home in Vorna Valley in Midrand‚ also killing the gardener who was working on the property.