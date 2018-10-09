An apparent domestic dispute ended in the death of a 21-year-old woman and 23-year-old man in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the National Institute for the Deaf in Worcester‚ outside Cape Town.

“It is alleged that the male stabbed the female during an apparent domestic dispute and then took his own life‚” said police spokesperson Lt Col Andrè Traut.

The incident happened at about 4.30am. It was not immediately clear if the pair were employees or students at the institute‚ a non-profit company which provides education‚ training and rehabilitation for people with hearing loss.

“Case dockets for murder and a death inquest have been registered‚” said Traut.

This is a developing story.