WATCH | Limpopo man alleges UK priest sexually assaulted and raped him as a teen

Segodisho said he opened a criminal case with the Hillbrow police in February.

He said he had decided to speak out after the church repeatedly blocked his attempts over the past 17 years to get the church to report the priest to the police and have him extradited back to South Africa to stand trial for his alleged crimes.

His determination to fight for justice was renewed recently by the Sidney Frankel Eight case‚ when the Constitutional Court in June removed the statute of limitations on when cases of sexual assault prescribe. It also expanded the definition of rape to include men.

Under the previous Sexual Offences Act men could not be raped.

The Constitutional Court ruled that a section of the Criminal Procedure Act‚ which imposed a 20-year limit on prosecution for sexual assault‚ was unconstitutional.

A letter written on Monday to Segodisho and his lawyer‚ Ian Levitt‚ on behalf of Father Damian Howard - the British provincial head of the Jesuits - states: "The British Province of the Society of Jesuits is aware of the case involving (the priest).”

"When the case was reported in 2001‚ (the priest) had already returned to the UK. He returned to the UK in 1990.

"(The priest) was informed of the allegations by the British Provincial and withdrawn from all active ministry. He has never ministered again. We have taken steps to ensure that there is no safeguarding risk to children."

The author states an investigation was carried out by the British Province of the Society of Jesus because the priest was a member of that Province.

"The Society of Jesus in Britain is aware of an ongoing investigation by the police in South Africa... While the police investigation continues‚ we do not wish to take any steps which might prejudice that investigation.

"...We have engaged with the complainant's lawyers to focus upon his psychological needs."