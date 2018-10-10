Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has sent a 40-page letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele demanding extra police in the province.

If Cele did not respond satisfactorily‚ Zille told a Cape Town media conference‚ she would declare an intergovernmental dispute that would have to be resolved in court.

Zille made it clear on Wednesday that she had reached the end of her tether with the allocation of police resources to the Western Cape‚ where murders were up by 12.6% in a year in the latest crime statistics but where the number of police is half the national average in some cases.

“We have scoured legislation and the constitution‚ we have passed our own laws and we have stretched our constitutional mandate of oversight and partnerships to the limit‚” she said.

“It’s all had a profound effect‚ and we can correlate improvements in crime patterns with interventions we’ve made.

“But the one job only the police can do — investigating crimes and gathering evidence to secure convictions — has become the weakest link in the criminal justice chain.”