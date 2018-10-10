South Africa

Child 'sex slave' in the spotlight again ahead of her stepfather's trial

10 October 2018 - 11:42 By Jeff Wicks
This is the house where the 10-year-old was raped by the stepfather in Verulam.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

A 10-year-old girl alleged to have been kept as a sex slave and raped over 900 times by her stepfather will be quizzed again by the prosecutions team in the run-up to the man’s trial.

The suspect appeared in the Verulam magistrate’s court on Wednesday via a video link from the Westville Prison. The court heard that a second statement from the girl‚ DNA test results and a psychologist’s reports from an interview with her had not yet been completed.

The suspect cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the child‚ who is in a place of safety.

The man was arrested in June after the child confided in a neighbour about the alleged abuse. He faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography. The state is likely to add more charges.

The suspect is also charged with child abuse relating to allegations that he prevented the girl from attending school. He will appear in court again on December 13.

