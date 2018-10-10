South Africa

Discovery assisting person who fell from upper floor of Sandton premises

10 October 2018 - 07:53 By Naledi Shange
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Discovery South Africa says it is assisting the person who fell from an upper floor of their Sandton premises.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

In a tweet‚ the insurance company said: "Our priorities in a sensitive situation such as this are a duty of care to all our employees and respect for the privacy of the individual who fell. We’re providing counselling for staff and medical care for the individual‚ who is in a stable condition."

The company was responding to reactions to the incident on social media.

Sandton police said they were not investigating the matter as it was not reported to them.

"Apparently a person either jumped or fell off the Discovery building in Grayston. He survived and was taken to hospital. All media enquiries should be referred to Discovery since no criminal case has been opened‚" said Captain Granville Meyer.

Most read

  1. How a decision to insource security guards to save money backfired South Africa
  2. Child 'sex slave' in the spotlight again ahead of her stepfather's trial South Africa
  3. State capture inquiry postponed until November South Africa
  4. Kenya bus crash kills 51 Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
X