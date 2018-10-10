Discovery assisting person who fell from upper floor of Sandton premises
Discovery South Africa says it is assisting the person who fell from an upper floor of their Sandton premises.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.
In a tweet‚ the insurance company said: "Our priorities in a sensitive situation such as this are a duty of care to all our employees and respect for the privacy of the individual who fell. We’re providing counselling for staff and medical care for the individual‚ who is in a stable condition."
The company was responding to reactions to the incident on social media.
Sandton police said they were not investigating the matter as it was not reported to them.
"Apparently a person either jumped or fell off the Discovery building in Grayston. He survived and was taken to hospital. All media enquiries should be referred to Discovery since no criminal case has been opened‚" said Captain Granville Meyer.