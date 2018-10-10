Granddad and kids killed in Limpopo arson attack

Limpopo police are searching for a man believed to have been behind an arson attack that claimed the lives of an elderly man and his two grandchildren.

"The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at Sekgakgapeng village in the Mahwelereng Policing precinct outside Mokopane‚" said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"It is alleged that the entire family was asleep when an unknown suspect threw what is believed to be a petrol bomb at the house which immediately caught fire. The family of eight‚ aged between three months and seventy years old‚ were trapped inside‚" Ngoepe said.