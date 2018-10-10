The craving for a cigarette allegedly led Vernon Witbooi and three other men on a murderous path that ended with the death of 20-year-old Hannah Cornelius.

A 113-minute video-recorded interview between Witbooi and Stellenbosch police in May 2017 played out like a slow‚ gut-wrenching train crash in the high court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

In it‚ Witbooi laid the blame for Cornelius’s murder and rape on his co-defendants‚ Geraldo Parsons‚ Eben van Niekerk and Nashville Julius. All the men have pleaded not guilty to murdering and raping Cornelius‚ and to attempting to murder her university friend Cheslin Marsh.

In the video‚ Witbooi related how his “taste for a smoke” led to him visiting his friends Parsons and Van Niekerk‚ also known as “Ses”‚ on Friday May 26.

As the three friends smoked‚ they had the idea to go to town to “see what they could find”‚ picking up another man named “Pikes” on their way.

While patrolling the streets of Stellenbosch they saw Cornelius chatting to Marsh in her blue VW Citi Golf‚ which she had inherited from her grandmother.

Witbooi said they approached the car with the idea of robbing the occupants of their cellphones and wallets. Parsons dived in through the window and seized Marsh while Witbooi got in the front and took out the keys.

Pikes took Marsh’s cellphone and wallet and left‚ and the other men put Marsh in the car boot. Witbooi said Cornelius sat next to him as they drove the car to Kraaifontein‚ planning to sell it to Van Niekerk.