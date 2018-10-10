A homeless Cape Town couple might not have many worldly goods with which to endow each other‚ but that did not stop them tying the knot on Wednesday.

Nathaniel Booysen and Sophia Schalk commemorated World Homeless Day with a wedding at Cape Town’s “safe space” under one of the CBD's busy highways.

There were no flashy cars or tasty food‚ but the newlyweds were over the moon.

Booysen‚ 32‚ who has lived on the streets for 12 years‚ said: “I am just a little bit nervous but I am very happy. We have been planning this‚ this is a special day for us.”

Schalk‚ 45‚ moved from Lamberts Bay to Bellville and has been unemployed and homeless for 10 years.

“I am feeling very special‚” she said. “We chose this day because we are on the street and it is World Homeless Day.”