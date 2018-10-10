A Benoni woman who went missing after fetching her son from pre-school late last week has been found‚ with her child‚ police confirmed on Wednesday.

“She was found with the boy at Primrose. Police noticed her face because it had been making the rounds on social media‚” said police spokesperson captain Nomsa Sekele.

Elaine Panter was reported missing by her mother Charlotte Panter‚ who raised the alert after her 28-year-old daughter went missing on Thursday while fetching her son at a pre-school in Benoni‚ Ekurhuleni. She was found on Tuesday.

In an interview with TimesLIVE earlier this week‚ Charlotte Panter described her daughter as responsible and expressed her concern about her daughter and grandson's whereabouts.

A family member told TimesLIVE that Elaine had gone off of her own volition.

"She was never missing. She’s been doing this (leaving home for various periods) for a long time. We were worried this time around because she took the child with‚” the family member said. “Unfortunately‚ the boy was found dirty‚ crying and hungry.”

According to captain Sekele and the family member‚ the boy is now safe and in the custody of the grandparents.

The Pink Ladies organisation’s director‚ Dassie Rechner‚ said they were delighted that Elaine and son were found. “There is an ongoing police investigation‚ we don’t know any information around incidents leading up to their disappearance. Anyone who requires more information must contact the police‚” she added.

It is believed that a vehicle was reported missing to police‚ and a docket was opened for this to be investigated. Pink Ladies said in a statement the vehicle had been recovered.

“Let healing begin‚” the Pink Ladies added.