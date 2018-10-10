A mother’s boyfriend has been identified as the main suspect behind the gruesome killing of two minors in Johannesburg‚ police said.

This comes after the decomposed bodies of two children were found buried at an open space next to Slovoville cemetery last week.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: “The kids were last seen with the mother’s boyfriend‚ who is believed to be a Mozambican national.

“He took the kids and later called the mother and instructed her to do something if she wanted to see her kids again…we are still investigating what was that‚” he said.

The siblings‚ who were identified by the family on Monday‚ were a 9-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl.

“A post-mortem was conducted on their remains and they were positively identified by their mother‚” he said.

Makhubele said the siblings were found by a passer-by and they were blindfolded‚ with their hands tied.

A manhunt has been launched for the suspect‚ Makhubele added.