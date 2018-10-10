South Africa

Mother's boyfriend main suspect in killing of two kids

10 October 2018 - 15:47 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The siblings‚ who were identified by the family‚ were a 9-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl.
The siblings‚ who were identified by the family‚ were a 9-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl.
Image: bwylezich / 123RF Stock Photo

A mother’s boyfriend has been identified as the main suspect behind the gruesome killing of two minors in Johannesburg‚ police said.

This comes after the decomposed bodies of two children were found buried at an open space next to Slovoville cemetery last week.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said: “The kids were last seen with the mother’s boyfriend‚ who is believed to be a Mozambican national.

“He took the kids and later called the mother and instructed her to do something if she wanted to see her kids again…we are still investigating what was that‚” he said.

The siblings‚ who were identified by the family on Monday‚ were a 9-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl.

“A post-mortem was conducted on their remains and they were positively identified by their mother‚” he said.

Makhubele said the siblings were found by a passer-by and they were blindfolded‚ with their hands tied.

A manhunt has been launched for the suspect‚ Makhubele added.

READ MORE:

Family members arrested for PE man’s murder

Two family members – a mother and daughter - and the mother’s boyfriend were arrested shortly after a 32-year-old man was found lying on the side of ...
News
16 days ago

Woman dies after being 'sjambokked by boyfriend'

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man who‚ believing that his girlfriend was cheating on him‚ allegedly whipped her to death with a sjambok in the ...
News
1 month ago

Police arrest suspect believed to be involved in Phoenix triple murder

A 45-year-old man believed to be the boyfriend of a Phoenix woman who was brutally killed together with her two children has been arrested.
News
18 days ago

Most read

  1. Court hears how teen was groomed to perform lewd sexual acts on pastor South Africa
  2. Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women Sci-Tech
  3. UCT students can now choose to have a title‚ or not South Africa
  4. Police raid 44 homes in seven countries in Belgian football probe World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
X