A total of R46‚879 has been donated so far in a crowdfunding initiative to help pay for therapy for the seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a Dros restaurant in Silverglen‚ Pretoria.

One donor pledged US$2‚122.47 (R31‚018.97)‚ BackaBuddy spokesperson Zane Groenewald said on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched on October 3.

Groenewald said the crowdfunding platform would manage the payments - either to the family directly or to relevant medical practitioners.

Messages of support for the young girl include those from Marisa‚ who shared "Be blessed little angel and know that the nation is behind you‚ wishing you healing and peace" and from Heather‚ who wrote "Praying for strength during this very difficult time and comfort in knowing that this does not define you".

The 20-year-old man accused of raping the girl is due back in court on November 1.

The campaign can be viewed here.