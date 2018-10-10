A Tanzanian man‚ shackled and alone in a dark underground pit‚ was saved by chance when a team of Hawks detectives on the trail of those behind a spate of Durban “bombings” pulled him from the hole.

He survived on little more than a banana a day in a dramatic hostage drama which spanned three weeks after he was abducted - bundled into a car by a gang of armed men from his Umbilo business premises‚ adjacent to his home.

It is understood that when the Hawks raided a Reservoir Hills home at the weekend‚ the emaciated and wounded man was found bound in what was described as a “dungeon”.

His name‚ which is known to TimesLIVE‚ has been withheld.

The man’s friend‚ Mohamed Ali‚ who had visited him in a Durban hospital‚ said that the men had been after money.