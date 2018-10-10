Despite risks identified by officials‚ parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education feels confident that schools are ready for the matric exams.

This comes after the department of basic education (DBE) and the education quality control body Umalusi briefed the committee on Tuesday.

The DBE said 796‚542 matriculants registered for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams‚ which start on October 22 and run until November 28‚ with 147 exam papers. This consists of 629‚141 full-time and 167‚401 part-time students.

New subjects this year include South African Sign Language‚ Technical Mathematics‚ Technical Sciences‚ Civil Technology‚ Electrical Technology and Mechanical Technology.

Committee chairperson Nomalungelo Gina said the DBE had identified community protests and insufficient staff as possible risks to exams.

“At this stage‚ it looks like all systems are ready and in place for the class of 2018. The committee commended the department for taking even the risks into consideration and planning around that. The system is really on the rise.”

Umalusi highlighted similar concerns in their presentation to the committee on Tuesday but said the DBE and provincial education departments are ready for the matric exams.