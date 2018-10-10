A security guard was shot multiple times as he attempted to check out suspicious activity at a property in Midrand on Wednesday‚ paramedics said.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said the guard‚ approximately 30 years old‚ sustained multiple gunshot wounds to both his arms and chest.

He was treated on the scene before being transported in a critical condition to hospital for further assessment and care. Herbst said the Netcare team were alerted at 11.40am to reports of a shooting on Aitken Street in Halfway House‚ Midrand.

"It was reported that the security guard went to investigate a group of suspicious men when an altercation broke out and he was shot.

"Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown‚ however‚ all necessary authorities were on scene to investigate."