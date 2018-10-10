State capture inquiry postponed until November

Testimonies by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan and her incumbent, Pravin Gordhan, to the state capture inquiry have been postponed.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s legal team brought an application on Wednesday to postpone evidence by Hogan, who was expected to testify on the same day, and Gordhan, who was expected to testify on Friday.

Advocate Thandi Norman told the commission that Hogan’s final statement was received on Monday and those implicated in her affidavit have not been given sufficient time to respond - which is normally a two week window.

The commission also only has a draft statement from Gordhan. Norman said that even if Gordhan were to submit a final statement before his testimony, there would not be enough time to notify implicated persons.