It remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old student caught trying to leave South Africa with over R9 million in US dollars will reveal where she got the funds from.

Fayrooz Saleh is on Wednesday expected back in the Kempton Park Magsitrate's Court‚ where she will submit her guilty plea after telling the court last month that she intended to admit to her crime.

Saleh had appeared nervous as she took her place in the dock‚ dressed in a tan T-shirt and sporting curly dark hair and glasses. She battled to stand still and swayed from side to side as her case was heard.

If her guilty plea is accepted‚ the court could order that she pay a fine of up to treble the value of the goods she failed to declare‚ or that she serve jail time not exceeding two years.