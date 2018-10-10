Students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) can now choose to be Miss‚ Ms‚ Mrs‚ Mr‚ Mx or have no title at all.

Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced on Wednesday that current and prospective students can now choose their titles.

The university said the decision was part of transformation and “building a culture of inclusivity”.

Phakeng said universities were microcosms of society and UCT wanted to help build a culture of inclusion and acceptance.

The option to choose titles is part of the university’s newly-adopted Inclusivity Policy for Sexual Orientation.

“This policy sets out guidelines to inform and educate UCT staff and students in terms of making appropriate choices on the use [of] terminology in teaching practice‚ communication‚ healthcare and administrative services.”

The policy applies to all staff‚ students‚ governance structures‚ societies‚ clubs and third parties who deliver any services to UCT.