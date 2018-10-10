South Africa

University of Limpopo lecturer suspended over sexual harassment allegations

10 October 2018 - 12:54 By Prega Govender
The students lodged complaints with the university about two weeks ago.
Image: 123rf.com/Bram Janssens

The University of Limpopo suspended a geography lecturer on Wednesday following complaints of sexual harassment against him by a group of female students.

University spokesperson Johannes Selepe said that the students lodged complaints with the university about two weeks ago. "We had to follow all processes before suspending him‚" Selepe said.

TimesLIVE established that the lecturer invited the students to a hotel and also asked one of them to kiss him.

Selepe said that the university's harassment policy strongly condemned any form of sexual harassment‚ adding: "Any person who feels that he or she has been sexually harassed may lodge a complaint with the management of the university."

