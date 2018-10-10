A woman‚ believed to be in her 70s‚ was crushed to death by a fallen tree at her home in Knoppieslaagte‚ on the outskirts of Pretoria‚ on Wednesday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics had arrived on the scene at 2.30pm to find the woman’s body lying next to the fallen tree.

“Several people had begun to gather around the woman. Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had already succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead‚” he said.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”