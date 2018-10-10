South Africa

Woman crushed to death by fallen tree

10 October 2018 - 20:07 By Timeslive
ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had already succumbed to her numerous injuries
ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had already succumbed to her numerous injuries
Image: iStock

A woman‚ believed to be in her 70s‚ was crushed to death by a fallen tree at her home in Knoppieslaagte‚ on the outskirts of Pretoria‚ on Wednesday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics had arrived on the scene at 2.30pm to find the woman’s body lying next to the fallen tree.

“Several people had begun to gather around the woman. Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had already succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead‚” he said.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

READ MORE:

Gardener, pilot killed after plane crashes into Midrand garden

A gardener was killed in a freak accident when a light aeroplane crashed into a residential property in Midrand on Monday morning.
News
2 days ago

Pilot dies in Limpopo light aircraft crash – second in two days

A pilot was killed in a light aircraft crash on Tuesday morning‚ Limpopo police said.
News
1 day ago

Woman dies after being hit by train in Parow

A woman‚ believed to be in her 30s‚ was killed on Monday afternoon when she was hit by a train at the Oosterzee station in Parow‚ Cape Town.
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Woman crushed to death by fallen tree South Africa
  2. Explosion at Eskom power station South Africa
  3. Court hears how teen was groomed to perform lewd sexual acts on pastor South Africa
  4. Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Pizza shop robbed at gunpoint
‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
X