The Seriti Commission failed in investigating the infamous arms deal.

That is what non-profit organisations Right2Know (R2K) and Corruption Watch said on Thursday after filing “damning new evidence” at the Pretoria High Court.

Corruption Watch head of legal and investigations Leanne Govindsamy said: “Never has it been more important to expose the flawed and inadequate processes followed by the Seriti Commission‚ and the way that key information was ignored‚ so as to arrive at the conclusion that there was no evidence of corruption in the arms deal.”

In a joint statement‚ the organisations said their supplementary affidavits alleged the following:

The commission lied to the public and hid evidence of corruption;

By failing to access information abroad‚ the commission made no attempt to investigate serious allegations of corruption put before it; and

The commission failed to investigate new allegations that have come to light.

TimesLIVE reported in 2012 that South Africa bought four frigates‚ three submarines‚ helicopters‚ jet training aircraft and Gripen fighter jets in a Strategic Defence Procurement Process that‚ in 1999‚ came with an estimated price tag of R30-billion. That figure has since ballooned to an estimated R70-billion‚ taking financing costs into account.