South Africa

Bail application for man accused of brutal Durban triple murder put on ice – for now

11 October 2018 - 20:04 By Lwandile Bhengu
Collin Pillay, accused of the triple murder in Phoenix, appears in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on October 3 2018.
Collin Pillay, accused of the triple murder in Phoenix, appears in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on October 3 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen

The man accused of a gruesome triple murder in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ has temporarily abandoned his bid for bail.

Collin Pillay‚ 45‚ the man accused of the horrific murders of Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters‚ Rackelle‚ 16‚ and Denisha‚22‚ in their Phoenix flat on September 21 appeared before the Verulam Magistrate's court on Thursday. His lawyer‚ Chris Gounden‚ told the court he was not ready to proceed with the bail application.

“We are in no position to proceed with the bail application because we have not received the statements my client had allegedly made to police following his arrest‚” he said.

Gounden said that his client's statement was paramount to his bail application.

The Sunday Times had reported that Pillay had a long standing relationship with Jane‚ which her husband Sagren has strongly denied. Meanwhile‚ outside the courthouse‚ Phoenix residents and Govindsamy family members protested for the accused not be released on bail.

“We are hoping whatever needs to happen here happens so that the matter moves to the high court‚ because we need closure‚” said Amar Ganasparsadh‚ Jane’s brother in-law.

“This has been very hard for the community and especially for Jane’s sisters. Even at the funeral parlour they were the ones bathing the bodies and I think the extent of the injuries is really getting to them‚” he added.

The matter was adjourned to November 28.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Relatives of victims bay for blood as Phoenix triple murder suspect appears in court

Relatives of the murdered Phoenix mother and her two daughters shouted threats and heckled the man accused of their gruesome deaths when he appeared ...
News
8 days ago

Delays hamper Phoenix triple murder suspect’s bail bid

A bid for bail by the accused in the gruesome Phoenix triple murder was subject to a series of delays on the part of the defence on Wednesday.
News
8 days ago

Phoenix triple murder: Date set for suspect's bail application

The man accused of committing a gruesome Phoenix triple murder will spend eight days behind bars before he can make a bid for bail.
News
16 days ago

Most read

  1. Bail application for man accused of brutal Durban triple murder put on ice – ... South Africa
  2. After mass demolitions land occupiers return to Wallacedene South Africa
  3. Magistrate finds that murder of Noxolo Xakeka was not a hate crime South Africa
  4. Man critically injured after falling from tree onto palisade fence South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Biker forces taxi driver to follow rules of the road
'Where's your gun?' 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera
X