The brother of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu has threatened to sue the authors of the VBS Mutual Bank forensic report‚ TimesLIVE’s sister publication‚ SowetanLIVE‚ has reported.

Brian Shivambu‚ who was fingered in the report as one of the beneficiaries of the looting that happened at the bank‚ said his name had been unfairly dragged through the mud and that he would take legal steps against Advocate Terry Motau SC‚ who compiled the report.

In a statement released on Thursday‚ Shivambu said: “I intend to legally pursue the owners of the VBS report for defamation of my character and that of my company as well as for the strain this report has caused to my family.”

Brian‚ the younger brother of the EFF deputy president‚ said the monies deposited into his company Sgameka Projects’ account were payments for services rendered to Vele Investments.

“My company‚ Sgameka Projects‚ was appointed to provide professional consulting services to Vele Investments in 2017. My company did not have any business relationship‚ nor did it receive money from VBS Mutual Bank.