A police officer who called for back-up after being tailed by unknown suspects was shot dead in Port Elizabeth‚ police said on Thursday.

The officer was reportedly travelling from the St Albans Correctional Centre on Wednesday towards the Mount Road Police Station when he noticed a silver-grey light motor vehicle with two occupants following him‚ said Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

"The member reached for his two-way radio to call for back-up. Before there was silence on the two-way radio‚ the member had already notified the back-up team where he was. Members of Kabega SAPS followed up on the information and upon arrival found the member lying two meters away from the state vehicle‚" Naidoo said.

"The member was found with a bullet wound to his head and still in possession of his service pistol."

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has since instructed that a 72-hour activation plan be implemented to track down the officer's killers.

"The killing of the constable must be condemned in the strongest way possible by all sectors of society‚" Sitole said in a statement.

"The multi-disciplinary team has been tasked to investigate this case and bring those responsible to book as soon as possible‚" he added.