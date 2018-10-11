South Africa

Grave concern as tomb raiders make a killing from granite headstones

11 October 2018 - 17:22 By Lwandile Bhengu
About 20 tombstones had gone missing and it was alleged that they were sold to unscrupulous businessmen for resale.
About 20 tombstones had gone missing and it was alleged that they were sold to unscrupulous businessmen for resale.
Image: 123rf.com/emelphoto

Tomb raiders in KwaZulu-Natal are turning headstones into granite kitchen tops.

In a statement issued on Thursday‚ provincial cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube slated the removal of granite tombstones from gravesites in Tongaat‚ north of Durban‚ for commercial resale as granite kitchen tops.

“Tampering with grave sites is a serious offence that carries a hefty fine and even a prison sentence. The KZN Cemeteries and Crematoria Act require one to seek permission from the MEC for Local Government to formally exhume a grave site. The KZN Cogta MEC is the custodian of gravesites in the province and he or she must be consulted in this regard‚” said Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube also urged residents to report the matter to law enforcement authorities and to be more vigilant

"The reports we have received indicate that the stolen tombstones are used to make granite kitchen tops which are then re-sold to unsuspecting communities. We urge our communities to ensure that they know the origins of the material they purchase‚ especially granite‚" said Dube-Ncube.

A local newspaper reported that about 20 tombstones had gone missing from the cemetery and that it was alleged that the stolen property was being sold to unscrupulous businessmen for resale.

KZN SAPS spokesman‚ Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane‚ said that they were not aware of these incidents and that no crime had been reported to them.

Granite sells for about R1‚000 per square metre.

MORE:

ProKid’s 'colourful' tombstone cost an estimated R100k to make

It is a one of a kind tombstone, for a one of kind rapper.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Tombstone tycoon gives daughter Porsche for 18th birthday

Tombstone entrepreneur Lebohang Khitsane has emerged as the man featured in a widely shared video giving his daughter a Porsche for her 18th birthday.
News
6 months ago

Remembering the departed with extravagant tombstones

This year saw the rise of the extravagant tombstone trend, which took the statement "going out with a bang" to a whole new level.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Magistrate finds that murder of Noxolo Xakeka was not a hate crime South Africa
  2. Man critically injured after falling from tree onto palisade fence South Africa
  3. Arms deal: ‘Damning new evidence’ filed in high court South Africa
  4. Of mice and men: scientists produce babies from same-sex mice pairs Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Biker forces taxi driver to follow rules of the road
'Where's your gun?' 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera
X