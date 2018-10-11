A defence attorney in the Krugersdorp murder trial asked why the memory of a state witness appeared to be failing in the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday afternoon.

Advocate Amanda Nel‚ acting for Zak Valentine‚ argued that state witness Le Roux Steyn's memory of events was vague.

"At times you say 'I don't know' or 'I can't remember'. I would say that you have difficulty to remember. Why is your memory failing you?" Nel asked Le Roux.

A confident Le Roux denied being unable to recall the exact details of certain murders.

Nel cross-examined Le Roux in the trial of Cecilia Steyn‚ 37‚ Valentine‚ 33‚ and Marcel Steyn‚ 20‚ who pleaded not guilty to 32 counts‚ including murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ fraud and intimidation.

Former high school teacher Marinda Steyn‚ 51‚ was sentenced to 11 life terms for the Krugersdorp murder spree.