South Africa

Man critically injured after falling from tree onto palisade fence

11 October 2018 - 18:34 By Timeslive
ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics found the man lying in a garden when they arrived on the scene.
ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics found the man lying in a garden when they arrived on the scene.
Image: ER24

A 29-year-old man is in a critical condition after falling six metres from a tree onto a palisade fence at a home in Valhalla in Pretoria on Thursday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics found the man lying in a garden when they arrived on the scene.

“The man was freed from the fence by the Tshwane Fire Department and thereafter stabilised and transported by ER24 to hospital.

“It is believed that the man was working in the garden.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics‚” Van Huyssteen said.

READ MORE:

Woman crushed to death by fallen tree

A woman‚ believed to be in her 70s‚ was crushed to death by a fallen tree at her home in Knoppieslaagte‚ on the outskirts of Pretoria‚ on Wednesday ...
News
23 hours ago

Neighbour offered solace to dying gardener struck in freak plane accident

A neighbour has described how she tried to provide solace to a dying gardener struck by a light aircraft that crashed into a residence in Vorna ...
News
3 days ago

Pilot dies in Limpopo light aircraft crash – second in two days

A pilot was killed in a light aircraft crash on Tuesday morning‚ Limpopo police said.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Magistrate finds that murder of Noxolo Xakeka was not a hate crime South Africa
  2. Man critically injured after falling from tree onto palisade fence South Africa
  3. Arms deal: ‘Damning new evidence’ filed in high court South Africa
  4. Of mice and men: scientists produce babies from same-sex mice pairs Sci-Tech
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Biker forces taxi driver to follow rules of the road
'Where's your gun?' 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera
X