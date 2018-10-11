South Africa

Mentally ill inmates are increasingly committing suicide

11 October 2018 - 13:43 By Alex Patrick
JICS inspecting judge Johann van der Westhuizen at a media briefing on October 11 2018 in Pretoria to discuss their annual report for 2017/18 detailing the challenges prisons face. .
JICS inspecting judge Johann van der Westhuizen at a media briefing on October 11 2018 in Pretoria to discuss their annual report for 2017/18 detailing the challenges prisons face. .
Image: Nico Gous

Suicides by mentally ill patients are on the increase at correctional centres.

This is according to the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services's (JICS) 2017-2018 annual report‚ released on Thursday.

Inspecting judge Johann Vincent van der Westhuizen said many mentally ill inmates ended up in prison as an interim facility because state mental facilities were overcrowded and had long waiting lists.

JICS emphasised that the situation of mentally ill inmates has become urgent. There are 1‚200 inmates with mental illnesses. According to the JICS a majority of these inmates are kept with the general inmate population without adequately trained mental care staff.

JICS said reports by Department of Correctional Services have not been satisfactory. “The non-compliance by DCS is a threat to JICS’s oversight effectiveness‚” Van der Westhuizen said.

All inspected Gauteng prisons found 'unsatisfactory'

The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services' annual report found that 100% of the prison facilities that were inspected in Gauteng were ...
News
2 hours ago

According to the report, every time an inmate refused treatment‚ they were made to sign a consent form. However‚ according to the Health Care Policy and Procedure Manual‚ inmates with mental illness must be compelled to take medication. The Department of Correctional Services had also indicated that inmates were segregated at their own request.

But‚ the JICS says the Health Care Policy and Procedure Manual makes it clear that a mentally ill inmate should under no circumstances be placed in a single cell without a 24-hour guard.

“In this matter we found that DCS had breached its policy and procedure manual by not compelling mentally ill inmates to take medication and also by placing an inmate with a mental illness in a single cell without guarding him around the clock‚” Van der Westhuizen said.

MORE:

WATCH | 'Where's your gun?': 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is appalled by a video of a “plastered official”.
News
7 hours ago

Jailed for life‚ then cleared of all charges - 'I lost everything'

“The state arrested me unlawfully and now release me and they don’t care about how my life is affected by this‚” says Marcus Mulaudzi. “I lost ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Why I did it: ‘It really just boiled my blood’‚ says motorbike rider who ... South Africa
  2. More than 1,200 prisoners on death row get reprieve as Malaysia abolishes death ... World
  3. WATCH | Emotional scenes as CCTV of Hannah Cornelius kidnapping shown in court South Africa
  4. Mentally ill inmates are increasingly committing suicide South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Biker forces taxi driver to follow rules of the road
'Where's your gun?' 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera
X