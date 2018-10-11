South Africa

Mother‚ 23‚ jailed after leaving toddler alone during tavern spree

11 October 2018 - 12:53 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The woman left her one-year-old daughter alone at home the whole night while she was at a tavern.
The woman left her one-year-old daughter alone at home the whole night while she was at a tavern.
Image: iStock

Police have applauded the prison sentence meted out to a 23-year-old mother for neglecting her one-year-old child.

The resident of Kenilworth‚ a suburb near Rosettenville in Johannesburg‚ was sentenced to three years' imprisonment by the Johannesburg Regional Court on Monday.

She had left her young daughter alone at home from about 6:30pm on Boxing Day‚ December 26 2017.

"Neighbours contacted the police and the mother was apprehended at a tavern early morning on December 27 2017‚” said police spokesperson Xoli Mbele. During her arrest she also assaulted a police officer‚ said Mbele.

The child was taken to a place of safety. “We would like to thank the community for being our eyes and ears in the fight against child abuse‚” said Mbele.

This is the second recent case involving a mother being served a jail term by the Johannesburg Regional Court.

Earlier this week‚ Mbele said a sentence of five years' imprisonment had been handed down against a 26-year-old woman who beat her child with a broomstick and a beer crate in Newclare‚ Johannesburg. 

The mother‚ who is also not being named to protect the identity of the six-year-old child‚ was previously convicted of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm. The beating took place on December 10 2017. Mbele said the mother had accused her child of stealing R400. The child was taken to hospital and thereafter to a place of safety.

READ MORE:

Mother jailed for 5 years for beating her child

Police have hailed a sentence of five years imprisonment handed down against a 26-year-old woman who beat her young child with a broom stick and beer ...
News
1 day ago

Two mothers arrested after four kids die in Alex blaze

Two women‚ believed to be the mothers of four children who died in a fire in Alexandra township in Johannesburg over the weekend‚ have been arrested.
News
24 days ago

Most read

  1. Why I did it: ‘It really just boiled my blood’‚ says motorbike rider who ... South Africa
  2. More than 1,200 prisoners on death row get reprieve as Malaysia abolishes death ... World
  3. WATCH | Emotional scenes as CCTV of Hannah Cornelius kidnapping shown in court South Africa
  4. Mentally ill inmates are increasingly committing suicide South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Biker forces taxi driver to follow rules of the road
'Where's your gun?' 'Drunk' prison warder caught on camera
X