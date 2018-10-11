Two policemen who allegedly concealed crucial evidence at a crime scene in Westbury have been arrested on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Their arrest‚ on Wednesday night‚ brings to seven the number of people arrested in connection with the murder of Bradley Sauls‚ who was gunned down while walking in the Johannesburg suburb in July.

National police spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner general Khehla Sitole visited the Westbury community last week in response to complaints about drug dealing‚ corruption and crime in general.

Naidoo said after the visit‚ Westbury had been "saturated" with police officers including members of Crime Intelligence‚ the Hawks‚ the Tactical Response Team‚ Public Order Police‚ Visible Policing and an investigative task team as part of a stabilisation intervention.