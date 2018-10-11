Policemen 'concealed evidence' in Westbury killing
Two policemen who allegedly concealed crucial evidence at a crime scene in Westbury have been arrested on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
Their arrest‚ on Wednesday night‚ brings to seven the number of people arrested in connection with the murder of Bradley Sauls‚ who was gunned down while walking in the Johannesburg suburb in July.
National police spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner general Khehla Sitole visited the Westbury community last week in response to complaints about drug dealing‚ corruption and crime in general.
Naidoo said after the visit‚ Westbury had been "saturated" with police officers including members of Crime Intelligence‚ the Hawks‚ the Tactical Response Team‚ Public Order Police‚ Visible Policing and an investigative task team as part of a stabilisation intervention.
He said the task team arrested four suspects on Friday in connection with the murder of Sauls. Taiton Palmer‚ 73‚ Dennis Oliphant‚ 25‚ Desmond Oliphant‚ 37‚ and Keenan Ebrahim‚ 34‚ appeared in court on Monday and were remanded in custody until next Thursday.
Police arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the murder on Wednesday. “Thereafter‚ two policemen‚ Warrant officer Wynand Steyn‚ 45‚ and sergeant Tom Keet‚ 42‚ were arrested. The police officers are alleged to have concealed crucial evidence after having arrived first on the scene‚” Naidoo said.
The three are expected to appear in court on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. “The state will oppose any efforts by the accused to apply for bail‚” Naidoo said.
Naidoo said there was also a departmental investigation running against the two policemen. “While more arrests are imminent‚ the national commissioner has welcomed the arrest of the seven suspects‚ calling for the community to remain calm and allow for the investigation to take its course‚” he said.