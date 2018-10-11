Teacher fired for sex abuse, but turns out it was a vendetta
11 October 2018 - 05:43
A “diligent educator” promoted to head of department lost his job after apparently jealous fellow teachers allegedly conspired to get three pupils to lay charges of sexual harassment against him.
But now a bargaining council for teachers has ordered the Mpumalanga education department to reinstate Christopher Nkonyane and pay him R605,000 to compensate him for lost income.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.