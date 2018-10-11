Tjo! Twitter is on fire over Floyd Shivambu, his brother and that VBS payment
As EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu remains mum about his brother's alleged involvement in the VBS Bank scandal, Twitter has been on fire about the issue.
The South African Reserve Bank released a forensic report on VBS which revealed that the bank had been defrauded in municipal funds and taxpayers money amounting to billions of rand.
The EFF released a statement on Wednesday stating it had "noted" the report, but made no reference to Brian Shivambu - who had been identified as the EFF leader's brother - and was named as an alleged recipient of over R16m.
On Twitter the hashtags #VBSBankHeist and #Floyd have been trending since the revelations.
Floyd must respond
Floyd response : I want to state it categorically that Brian Shivambu is not my brother. We just share the same mother and father.— Wandile (@wiseprince) October 10, 2018
#VBSMutualBank #VBSBankHeist
Don't be arrogant sir,engage Floyd, Floyd is not demi god and if this allegations are true revoke his Parliament card @Julius_S_Malema— Kanyo Sinyanya (@KanyoSinyanya) October 10, 2018
The EFF and Floyd got VBS cash. It’s kak when you arrogantly lecture everyone about nationalizing banks and then get caught stealing from a bank.— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) October 11, 2018
Floyd Shivambu should just quote from Genesis 4:9 "The Lord asked Cain, "Where is your brother Abel?" He answered "I know not." I am not my brother's keeper." Amen.... #VBSMutualBank pic.twitter.com/aF4wNeqi6e— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) October 10, 2018
Anger over the looting
The thing with corruption in government is that unlike in the private sector, it affects the poorest of the poor and hence I won't shut up about it or be intimidated by insults.— Ms_Gupta🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) October 11, 2018
I don't care who is doing the stealing, it is my #CountryDuty to make noise about it. #VBSBankHeist
The people that matter. Screw politicians & political parties. #VBSBankHeist pic.twitter.com/L1z6FkUKL5— Kgauza wa Lecowza (@KgaugeloSM) October 10, 2018
No one must be spared. I don't give a rat's ass about their political affiliations, position on society, being a thieving king etc. Let the might of the law be unleashed on all those who stole from our parents. #VBSBankHeist— Kgauza wa Lecowza (@KgaugeloSM) October 10, 2018
Our country is a movie. The mayor wanted “a Christmas” 🤣🤣#VBSBankHeist pic.twitter.com/JQdxlrnS5W— Ricardo Mackenzie (@ricardomackenzi) October 10, 2018