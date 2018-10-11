Bikinis and sand do not generally concern public works minister Thulas Nxesi.

However on Wednesday a relaxed-looking Nxesi was introduced to a beach rescued by his department thanks to a successful dredging project at Gordon’s Bay harbour – which so far has produced 23‚000 cubic metres of sand.

Sand clogging up the harbour is being returned to where it is needed most – the popular Bikini Beach adjacent to the harbour‚ which had been stripped almost bare in recent years due to a combination of storm surge and absence of dredging replenishment. It is now being returned to its former glory‚ while the harbour mouth is again deep enough for larger vessels to pass.

The beach is a by-product of the harbour built in 1928‚ which dams up sediment along its southern breakwater.