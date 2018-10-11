WATCH | Emotional scenes as CCTV of Hannah Cornelius kidnapping shown in court

He sat with his back to the four men he accused of attacking him and Cornelius in the early hours of Friday May 27‚ 2017‚ in Stellenbosch.

'I closed my eyes and I prayed'

After allegedly robbing and hijacking them‚ Vernon Witbooi‚ Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk put Marsh in the boot of Cornelius’s blue VW CitiGolf.

The two Stellenbosch University students were then driven to Kraaifontein where the suspects bought tik. They drove off again before eventually stopping and opened the boot of the car.

Two people then took Marsh’s cellphone from him and demanded his pin code. Video footage played in court showed Witbooi attempting to draw money at an Absa ATM at a Caltex garage in Bottelary Road.

The men drove off again and next time they stopped one of the men got out and hit the car boot‚ demanding to know why Marsh had given them the wrong pin.