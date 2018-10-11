With an estimated 250‚000 blind or visually impaired children not receiving formal schooling in South Africa‚ Blind SA is on a mission to save them from the dark world of illiteracy.

#GiveWordsWings - a pro bono campaign developed by Meropa Communications - has been designed to assist NGO Blind SA in driving a R1-million fundraising effort to produce braille formatted textbooks‚ enable braille literacy training and the purchase of braille machines.

The plight of South Africa’s blind and visually impaired comes under the spotlight as the world celebrates World Sight day on Thursday.

According to the World Health Organisation‚ it is estimated that 15% of South Africans are living with a disability‚ 60% of whom are blind or visually impaired.

Jace Nair‚ CEO of Blind SA said there were only 22 schools for blind and visually impaired pupils which cater for 6‚000 of them‚ while a further 12‚000 attended mainstream schools.