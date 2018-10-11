A taxi driver crashed into his mom's car after skipping a red traffic light‚ but it was general lawlessness rather than this specific incident that made a motorbike rider challenge a Bryanston taxi driver when he drove into oncoming traffic this week.

"It really just boiled my blood to see that and I thought 'let me do something about it'. I was so angry with the situation and I thought that in a country where there is complacency with breaking the law‚ I thought I could try to make a difference‚ even with one person‚" said Sean Nysschen.

"There was an underlying sense of fear because they thrive on intimidation and bullying and that is why motorists do not do anything to them [reckless taxi drivers]‚" said Nysschen.

A video taken from a camera mounted on his helmet captured the confrontation he had with the taxi driver on Monday afternoon.