Nine people were arrested after police swooped on a house where a cash-in-transit heist was being planned in Mahikeng in the North West on Friday.

National police spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) in Mahikeng had acted on a tip-off and arrested suspects at a house in Riviera Park.

Naidoo said that a group had gathered at the house to plan a cash-in-transit robbery. Six people were arrested at the house. Four others arrived at a later stage‚ but fled when they saw the police.

Naidoo said a high-speed chase ensued which resulted in a shoot-out. Police fired shots at the vehicle‚ bringing it to a halt. Three more suspects were arrested‚ a fourth managed to escape.