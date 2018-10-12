Chilean backpacker goes missing in KZN

A team of private investigators on Thursday launched a wide-scale search operation for a Chilean national they believe is missing in rural KwaZulu-Natal.

Slavko Yaksic, known as “Kaka”‚ was last seen between Dundee and Underberg on September 24.

His family in Chile raised the alarm when Yaksic missed his return flight to the South American country on Wednesday.

Wrought with concern‚ his family commissioned IRS Investigations’ Chad Thomas to search for the missing backpacker.

Yaksic’s uncle‚ Paul Quiroz‚ said that the 29-year-old and his girlfriend had arrived in South Africa for a holiday in August.