South Africa

Desmond Tutu discharged from hospital - in time for birthday cake

12 October 2018 - 12:25 By Timeslive
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirmed that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu had been discharged from hospital
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation confirmed that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu had been discharged from hospital
Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been discharged from hospital and is "re-gathering his strength at home"‚ his office said on Friday.

"The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation wishes to thank all who have sent messages and prayers‚ including on social media‚ for the Arch’s swift return to his feet.

"The Foundation’s board of directors and staff wish Mrs Tutu a very happy birthday‚ and the Archbishop a full recovery to sustainable good health."

The nature of his illness has not been disclosed.

Tutu was also unable to attend the 8th annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

The president spoke about the need for land reform to address the apartheid injustice of land dispossession‚ and urged religious‚ political and social formations‚ along with the police‚ to work jointly to end violent crime.

READ MORE:

Archbishop Tutu turns 87 on Sunday

Nobel peace prize laureate and cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu will celebrate his 87th birthday on Sunday.
News
5 days ago

Tutu back in hospital

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital for a series of tests.
News
14 days ago

SA release date for Tutu movie announced

A fictional movie of Archbishop Desmond Tutu's role in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is to be released soon.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Teacher arrested for bribery in cash for jobs scandal South Africa
  2. Chilean backpacker goes missing in KZN South Africa
  3. Cash heist meeting imploded when police arrived South Africa
  4. Police fire stun grenades to disperse fuel price hike protesters South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Taxi driving on the wrong side of the road mows down pedestrian
Kanye's breathless monologue leaves his 'bro' Trump speechless
X