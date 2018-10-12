A crowdfunding initiative established to help pay for therapy for the seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria had‚ by Friday morning‚ raised R111‚000.

“We are delighted‚” said BackaBuddy spokesperson Zane Groenewald.

"Having spoken to the family representative (on Thursday) morning‚ we understand how much this means to them during a very difficult time in their lives. And although financial means won’t minimise their pain‚ we hope it will have a positive impact on them going forward."

Groenewald said the organisation was grateful for the pledges that were flowing in.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support the people of South Africa have given to a cause that has touched us all in different ways‚" he said.