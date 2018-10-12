Maintaining your child’s safety involves total vigilance as a parent‚ says security expert Kyle Condon.

He has compiled tips on how parents could keep their children safe‚ following the alleged rape of a seven-year-old child at the Dros restaurant in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚ last month.

“Use technology to your benefit‚ using cellphone tracking apps or GPS watches‚ although admittedly this only benefits those who can afford it. Remaining aware of your children’s whereabouts is an absolute requirement‚” advises Condon‚ MD of investigation and risk consultancy company D&K Management Consultants.

All South Africans‚ he said‚ could also adopt the concept of ubuntu towards children. “From a community perspective‚ we must band together. The old adage ‘if you see something‚ say something’ cannot be more appropriate. It used to take a village to raise a child‚ now the village needs to work together to keep its children safe.”

Condon said parents should also inspect facilities and services.

“The key is to maintain accurate information about where children are‚ who they’re with and the level of security at their schools or daycare centres‚” he said.