Matrics across the country will on Friday voluntarily sign a pledge not to cheat in the upcoming final exams.

A total of 629‚141 full-time pupils will write this year's matric exams‚ the basic education department said on Friday‚ adding that it is determined to ensure a credible exam process.

"On October 12 2018‚ candidates across the country will voluntarily sign a pledge to commit to upholding the integrity of the examinations by not participating in any malpractice‚" it said in a statement.

In addition‚ the department will keep a tight grip on the different points at which question papers are stored en route to schools.

"The Department has audited each of these points and only those points that comply with the stringent criteria are allowed to store question papers. These storage points will be closely monitored by the provincial education departments and the national department. The department has also engaged the services of all the security agencies who will assist in maintaining a presence where necessary and will respond to requests at short notice."

The department said it had categorised exam centres based on a risk profile‚ with customised monitoring to suit that profile.

"Examination centres that were implicated in any kind of examination malpractice in previous years will be monitored by a resident monitor based at the school. In addition‚ the department has intensified the invigilator training and targeted the standardisation of procedures across districts‚ which are the drivers of this training. Schools will exercise a zero tolerance in ensuring that any learner that attempts to resort to any unfair practice will be identified and severely punished."